Violent body-slam robbery caught on camera in Upper Manhattan

It shows three suspects attacking two men, lifting one up, slamming him onto the ground and knocking him unconscious.
The other victim suffered bruises and swelling to his face.
This happened on April 25 at West 203rd Street and 9th Avenue.
The suspects fled with the victims' jewelry, cash, and phones.
Police say minutes later and a block away, the same group robbed a woman at gunpoint.
One of the suspects has been arrested and faces robbery charges.
Investigators are asking for the public's help tracking down the other two suspects.
Call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). You can also submit tips by visiting the CrimeStoppers website at crimestoppers.nypdonline.org or by messaging on Twitter @NYPDTips.
