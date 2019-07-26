Robbery attempt caught on camera at deli in Midtown Manhattan

MIDTOWN, Manhattan (WABC) -- The NYPD is asking for the public's help tracking down three female suspects in connection with a robbery attempt at a Midtown delicatessen.
The July 16th incident was caught on camera at around 6 p.m. near 54th and Madison Avenue.
The video shows three suspects walking into the deli, surrounding the female victim and trying to engage her in conversation.
When the victim tries to get through them, one of the individuals hits the victim on the head with an umbrella and another tries to take her cell phone and bag. The victim manages to hold on to her property and runs into a deli at 542 Madison Avenue to seek refuge.
The suspects follow the victim into that store. One throws a banana at her and another other tries to take her cell phone. The victim fights off the suspect and holds onto her phone.
Store employees intervene. The three suspects flee, heading south on Madison Avenue.
Police released the following descriptions of suspects:
Suspect 1: Female, black, 16 to 20 years old; last seen wearing a black sweater, black sweatpants, and black sneakers.
Suspect 2: Female, black, 16 to 20 years old; last seen wearing a white shirt, red sweatpants, and black sneakers.
Suspect 3: Female, black, 16 to 20 years old; last seen wearing a black baseball cap, a red sweater, black pants, and black and white sneakers.
Anyone with information is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).
You can also submit their tips by logging onto the CrimeStoppers website or on Twitter @NYPDTips.
All calls are confidential.
