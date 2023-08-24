The suspects have been seen riding on mopeds during the robberies.

NYPD searching for 6 moped riders wanted in string of jewelry robberies across NYC

NEW YORK CITY (WABC) -- Police are searching for for six moped riders believed to be behind a string of jewelry robberies across New York City.

Authorities say there have been at least 10 incidents across Manhattan and Queens starting on Aug. 5.

In each case, the suspects pulled up to a victim walking down the street or sitting down before snatching their necklace right off their neck.

The list of victims and locations are as follows:

-On Aug. 5, a 27-year-old woman had her necklaces and right earrings forcibly removed on 75th Thompson Street. The victim was not injured.

-On Aug. 12,, a 24-year-old woman was walking around West Houston and Sullivan streets where she was approached by two people on a moped. They simulated the possession of a gun and forcibly removed the victim's necklace.

-On Aug. 18, a 21-year-old woman was walking in front of 330 West 55th Street when she was approached by a black moped. Her necklace was removed and she was uninjured in this incident.

-On Aug.18, a 60-year-old woman was walking in front of 318 West 47th Street and the individuals attempted to remove the victim's necklace unsuccessfully.

-On Aug. 18, a 33-year-old woman was walking near East Houston and Mulberry streets where she was approached by two individuals on a red scooter. The victim's necklace was forcibly removed and she was uninjured.

-On Aug. 20, a 41-year-old man was walking in front of 41-05 College Point Boulevard when he was approached by the suspects and his necklace was taken.

-On Aug. 20, a 17-year-old teenager was walking in the vicinity of East 57th Street and 2nd Avenue. The individuals forcibly removed her necklace and left visible scratches and redness to the victim's neck.

-On Aug. 20, a 52-year-old woman was walking in front of 427 West 51st Street when she was approached by two individuals. The individuals removed her necklace and fled westbound on West 51st Street.

-On Aug. 20, a 48-year-old male was seated in front of 790 11th Avenue when he was approached. The individual removed his necklace and fled the scene.

-On Aug. 21, a 24-year-old woman was walking in front of 227 Mott Street when she was approached. The individuals tackled the victim and forcibly removed the victim's necklace. The victim sought medical attention at NYU Medical Center.

The NYPD is asking people to call NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782) if they have any information.

ALSO READ | Man charged in 'horrific' hammer attack that left 1 dead, 2 children injured

----------

* Get Eyewitness News Delivered

* More New York City news

* Send us a news tip

* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts

* Follow us on YouTube

Submit a tip or story idea to Eyewitness News

Have a breaking news tip or an idea for a story we should cover? Send it to Eyewitness News using the form below. If attaching a video or photo, terms of use apply.