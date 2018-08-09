Robbery suspect wears 'I Love NY' shirt, surgical mask during Queens attacks

ASTORIA, Queens (WABC) --
The search is on for a violent mugger wanted for a string of attacks on women in Queens.

The latest attack happened on 29th Street in Astoria over the weekend.

The man was caught on video wearing an "I Love NY" shirt.

The surveillance video is a bit grainy, but you can see the suspect, believed to be in his early 20s, in the t-shirt and red sneakers.

He's suspected in five violent robberies of women between July 28 and this past Sunday, all between 11 p.m. and 4:30 a.m.

The robberies took place roughly between 31st and 34th avenues running from 29th to 43rd streets.

In some of the cases, he displayed a large knife, in others, he choked or punched his victims.

He typically gets away with cash and credit cards.

In the latest attack he was also wearing a surgical mask.

Police are asking for the public's help in finding him.

Anyone with information in regards to these incident is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).

