Man charged in more than a dozen commercial burglaries across Long Island

BAY SHORE, Long Island (WABC) -- Police on Long Island have arrested a man they say is behind at least 14 commercial burglaries since May.

Authorities say 55-year-old Robert Porter was sitting in an abandoned vehicle on First Avenue in Bay Shore at approximately 4 a.m. Tuesday when officers Jeremy Reichling and John Tighe observed him in possession of cocaine.

The pursuant investigation linked him to the more than a dozen incidents in the crime spree, which allegedly began around 1 a.m. on May 23 at The Hero Joint on West Main Street in Bay Shore.

The most recent incident happened around 5 a.m. at Le Belle Nail and Spa on Sunrise Highway North Service Road, also in Bay Shore.

In between, police say Porter burglarized the following businesses:

--Tequila Sunrise Wine and Liquor, 1752 Sunrise Highway, Bay Shore, on May 25 at approximately 10:30 p.m.

--DMS Smoke Shop, 190 Islip Ave., Islip, on June 19 at approximately 1:25 a.m.

--DMS Smoke Shop, 190 Islip Ave., Islip, on June 26 at approximately 11:30 p.m.

--USA Gas, 225 Higbie Lane, West Islip, on June 29 at approximately 1:55 a.m.

--Parkway Express Gas, 1490 Brentwood Road, Bay Shore, on June 29 at approximately 11:30 p.m.

--Shell, 4576 Sunrise Highway, Oakdale, on July 18 at approximately 12:55 a.m.

--D & B Beer & Smoke, 4509 Sunrise Highway North Service Road, Bohemia, on July 21 at approximately 1:30 a.m.

--Lindenhurst Smoke Shop, 50 West Montauk Highway, Lindenhurst, on July 22 at 2 a.m.

--Shell, 4576 Sunrise Highway, Oakdale, on July 25 at 4 a.m.

--D & B Beer & Smoke, 4509 Sunrise Highway North Service Road, Bohemia, on July 26 at approximately 12:45 a.m.

--Hershey's Ice Cream Shop, 470 Union Blvd., West Islip, on July 31 at approximately 3:30 a.m.

--Bang Bang Burritos, 464 Union Blvd., West Islip, on July 31 at approximately 3:35 a.m.

During the burglaries, Porter allegedly stole cash, liquor, cigarettes, vaping products and lottery tickets.

Porter is charged with 14 counts of third-degree burglary and one count of criminal possession of a controlled substance.

MORE NEWS | What to know about invasion of spotted lanternfly

----------

* More Long Island news

* Send us a news tip

* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts

* Follow us on YouTube

Submit a tip or story idea to Eyewitness News

Have a breaking news tip or an idea for a story we should cover? Send it to Eyewitness News using the form below. If attaching a video or photo, terms of use apply.