Could you be the match for a patient in need of a life-saving bone marrow transplant?

Robin Roberts recovered and is using her story to shed light on the struggle many patients face who are in desperate need of bone marrow transplants.

NEW YORK (WABC) -- Every three minutes, someone is diagnosed with a blood cancer or disease, but a cure exists.

You could be the match that helps a patient get the life-saving bone marrow transplant they need.

Ten years ago Good Morning America anchor Robin Roberts was diagnosed with bone marrow myelodysplastic syndrome after beating breast cancer.

Luckily Robin's sister Sally-Ann was a perfect match for a blood stem cell transplant.

Robin recovered and is using her story to shed light on the struggle many patients face who are in desperate need of bone marrow transplants.

"I am so grateful for everyone who helped me get to this 10 year mark," Robin said. "I am grateful that my momma taught me make your mess your message."

About 70% of patients are still looking for their donor, and you could be the potential match to save someone's life.

All it takes is a simple sign-up and a simple swab.

If you're interested in joining the "Be the Match" registry follow the link and begin the registration process.

WATCH | Robin Roberts surprises nurses at NYC hospital 10 years later

----------

* Get Eyewitness News Delivered

* Follow us on YouTube

* More local news

* Send us a news tip

* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts Submit a News Tip