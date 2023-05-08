More asylum seekers expected in NYC, Rockland County declares emergency

Anthony Carlo reports on the influx of migrants to New York City.

NEW YORK (WABC) -- New York City is scrambling to figure out where all of the arriving asylum seekers will be housed.

The city is anticipating 800 migrants will arrive daily after Title 42 expires on Thursday.

Five buses arrived Friday from Texas carrying men, women and families.

The asylum seekers that arrived in New York City are being housed at the former police academy, which was once used as a training facility, for at least a week.

NYC is now considering a number of possible solutions outlined in a draft memo including gyms at local colleges, public schools once classes are out, tents in public parks like Central Park and Prospect Park and parking lots at Citi Field.

There is even a proposal to retrofit unused airplane hangars at John F. Kennedy Airport.

On Friday, the mayor announced a new strategy. The city would begin paying for shelter at two suburban locations, two hotels, one in Orange Lake, Orange County and one in Orangeburg, Rockland County.

Rockland County has now declared a State of Emergency and Orange County is considering one in response to Adam's plan.

"New York has received the brunt of close to 60,000 of those who are coming to the city to participate in the American dream and we're not giving them the resources," Adams said.

Rockland County Executive Ed Day expressed outrage over the plan to house asylum seekers in a hotel there saying this is absurd and will not stand for it.

"He didn't talk to us, he didn't say anything, he just went off and said, you know what I'm going to send them to Rockland, screw Rockland. Well, Mr. Adams, Mayor Adams, you are in for a fight now," Day said in a radio interview.

Day said his state of emergency means no municipality can transport or house migrants in Rockland without his permission.

The county is prepared to issue fines of up to $2,000 per day, per asylum seeker, to any hotel that accepts migrants from the program. Day said the 170-room Armoni Inn was "pretty much empty" before accepting the 340 adult male asylum seekers.

Another 60 are expected to be sent to the Crossroads Hotel in Newburgh.

New York City issued its own state of emergency in October, to get federal resources to help with the growing migrant population. Rockland is the first county in the state outside of New York City to issue a similar order.

Meanwhile, Mayor Adams continues to demand more help from the federal government to assist with asylum seekers.

