Video: Man's Rolex stolen off his wrist in Chelsea robbery

Police are looking for three suspects after a victim was robbed of his Rolex watch on 23rd Street in Chelsea.

CHELSEA, Manhattan (WABC) -- Police are looking for three suspects after a victim was robbed of his Rolex watch on Friday.

The caught-on-camera incident happened just before 1 p.m. on West 23rd Street.

Authorities say two suspects on a dirt bike and one on a moped followed the 64-year-old victim as he was walking on the sidewalk.

They rode onto the sidewalk and the passenger on the dirt bike jumped off and took the man's Rolex, pushing him to the ground.

All three suspects then got away south on 7th Avenue.

The victim suffered cuts to his arm but refused medical treatment.

The stolen Rolex is valued at approximately $12,000.

The dirt bike used in the crime was described as green and white while the moped was described as maroon.

Anyone with information is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).

