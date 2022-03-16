Roller Rink to open at Rockefeller Center on April 15 replacing iconic ice skating rink

For the first time since 1940, the iconic ice rink at Rockefeller Center will be replaced with a roller rink.
Flipper's Roller Boogie Palace will open the roller rink on April 15 and is offering weekly and seasonal programming for children and adults.
"Our goal is to build world-class spaces where everyone is welcome; spaces where connection and self-expression roll free, without judgment or prejudice," saidLiberty Ross, Co-Founder of Flipper's Roller Boogie Palace.
The roller skating season will feature DJ sets, live music, family events, and other activities planned in partnership with Rockefeller Center.
The opening of Flipper's rink comes as the Rink Level of Rockefeller reopens after extensive redevelopment.
Tickets start at $20 for adults and $12 for children under 15-year-old and do not include skate rentals. Rentals are available on-site, but you're allowed to bring your own wheels too.
To purchase tickets and learn more about the roller rink check out Flipper's World website here.
ALSO READ | Hit workplace comedy 'Abbott Elementary' renewed for second season
----------
* Get Eyewitness News Delivered
* More Manhattan news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube
Submit a News Tip