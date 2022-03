Roller Rink to open at Rockefeller Center on April 15 replacing iconic ice skating rink

EMBED >More News Videos Debuting on 6abc is 'Abbott Elementary,' a brand new comedy that's set locally in a Philadelphia public school.

ROCKEFELLER CENTER (WABC) -- Spring is in the air and it's almost time to swap those ice skates for roller skates.For the first time since 1940, the iconic ice rink at Rockefeller Center will be replaced with a roller rink.Flipper's Roller Boogie Palace will open the roller rink on April 15 and is offering weekly and seasonal programming for children and adults."Our goal is to build world-class spaces where everyone is welcome; spaces where connection and self-expression roll free, without judgment or prejudice," saidLiberty Ross, Co-Founder of Flipper's Roller Boogie Palace.The roller skating season will feature DJ sets, live music, family events, and other activities planned in partnership with Rockefeller Center.The opening of Flipper's rink comes as the Rink Level of Rockefeller reopens after extensive redevelopment.Tickets start at $20 for adults and $12 for children under 15-year-old and do not include skate rentals. Rentals are available on-site, but you're allowed to bring your own wheels too.To purchase tickets and learn more about the roller rink check out Flipper's World website here ----------