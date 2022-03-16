Community & Events

Roller Rink to open at Rockefeller Center on April 15 replacing iconic ice skating rink

EMBED <>More Videos

Roller Rink to open at Rockefeller Center on April 15

ROCKEFELLER CENTER (WABC) -- Spring is in the air and it's almost time to swap those ice skates for roller skates.

For the first time since 1940, the iconic ice rink at Rockefeller Center will be replaced with a roller rink.



Flipper's Roller Boogie Palace will open the roller rink on April 15 and is offering weekly and seasonal programming for children and adults.

"Our goal is to build world-class spaces where everyone is welcome; spaces where connection and self-expression roll free, without judgment or prejudice," saidLiberty Ross, Co-Founder of Flipper's Roller Boogie Palace.

The roller skating season will feature DJ sets, live music, family events, and other activities planned in partnership with Rockefeller Center.

The opening of Flipper's rink comes as the Rink Level of Rockefeller reopens after extensive redevelopment.

Tickets start at $20 for adults and $12 for children under 15-year-old and do not include skate rentals. Rentals are available on-site, but you're allowed to bring your own wheels too.

To purchase tickets and learn more about the roller rink check out Flipper's World website here.

ALSO READ | Hit workplace comedy 'Abbott Elementary' renewed for second season
EMBED More News Videos

Debuting on 6abc is 'Abbott Elementary,' a brand new comedy that's set locally in a Philadelphia public school.



----------
* Get Eyewitness News Delivered
* More Manhattan news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube
Submit a News Tip
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
community & eventsrockefeller centerfigure skatingsummer
Copyright © 2022 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
TOP STORIES
Suspect in homeless shootings in NYC, Washington DC arrested
87-year-old grandmother dies days after random shove in NYC
Second Gentleman Doug Emhoff tests positive for COVID-19
Concerns after spike in COVID found in U.S. sewage systems
AccuWeather: Another beauty
Gas theft warning: Woman says thief drilled hole into her gas tank
1st female master builder at Legoland NY inspires girls to be creative
Show More
1st child born in US to mom with Zika now thriving
Aaron Judge sidesteps vaccine question amid NYC mandate
Senate advances bill to make daylight saving time permanent
More ways to save big bucks on rising gas prices
Starbucks is planning to phase out its iconic cups
More TOP STORIES News