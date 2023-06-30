Roof of two-story home in Brooklyn collapses

The roof of a two-story home in Brooklyn collapsed Thursday evening.

BROOKLYN, New York (WABC) -- The roof of a two-story house collapsed in Brooklyn on 42nd Street Thursday evening.

The majority of the debris landed in the narrow space separating the home from the one next door.

First responders were on the scene shortly after 5:30 p.m.

There were no injuries, according to the FDNY.

The cause of the collapse is not known at this time.

