Mother, daughter found dead inside Roselle home; person of interest arrested: Police

The two were found inside a home in Roselle after the girl did not arrive at school.

ROSELLE, New Jersey (WABC) -- A mother and daughter were found dead inside a home in Roselle, New Jersey on Wednesday.

Officials say they were found after the girl did not show up for school.

The gruesome discovery, made at the home on West 7th Avenue, was believed to be the result of a domestic dispute, authorities said.

Roselle schools were briefly locked down Wednesday, with students sheltering in place, but the lockdown was lifted in the afternoon.

There is no threat to the public. Officials say a suspect was later taken into custody out of state in connection with the deaths.

