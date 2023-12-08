Heather O'Rourke details a crash in Saddle River, New Jersey on Route 17.

Police pursuit ends with crash on Route 17 in Saddle River

SADDLE RIVER, New Jersey (WABC) -- A stolen car crashed and overturned on northbound Route 17 in Saddle River, New Jersey.

It happened at East Allendale Road just before 4:30 a.m. Friday.

The vehicle is believed to have been stolen in Wyckoff and pursued by police through several municipalities northbound on Route 17 until it crashed and overturned into a utility pole, downing wires across the highway.

Route 17 was closed in both directions for the cleanup and police are searching the neighborhood for the suspects.

Further north in Ramsey, a pedestrian was fatally struck on southbound Route 17 at Airmount Avenue.

The car involved remained on the scene.

The identity of the pedestrian is being withheld pending further investigation.

The southbound lanes of Route 17 were closed for the investigation into the crash in Ramsey.

