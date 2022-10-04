Man sets world record by rowing across Atlantic Ocean from New York City to Ireland

It took former pro rugby player Damian Browne 112 days at sea to reach his hometown.

NEW YORK CITY (WABC) -- A historic journey across the Atlantic is finally complete.

An Irish man finished his rowing expedition from Chelsea Piers in Manhattan all the way to Galway, Ireland Tuesday morning.

It took former pro rugby player Damian Browne 112 days at sea to reach his hometown.

He left from Chelsea Piers on June 14th with a partner.

Fergus Farrell had to drop out after the first two weeks due to health concerns.

Browne documented his more than 3,000-mile journey on social media.

Tuesday morning he was greeted in Galway by his wife and daughter.

He becomes the first person to ever row from New York to Galway.

