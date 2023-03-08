3, including high school student, found dead in Roxbury home

ROXBURY, New Jersey (WABC) -- Police are investigating after three people, including a high school student, were found dead in a New Jersey home.

Authorities responded to a home Tuesday morning in the Succasunna section for a welfare check.

Officials said they found three people dead in the home.

Roxbury Public Schools sent a letter to families to share that a high school student was among those found dead.

Few other details were released about the circumstances surrounding the deaths of the victims.

Police said there is no danger to the community.

ALSO READ | Asian woman speaks out after she and her son physically, verbally attacked in Queens

----------

* Get Eyewitness News Delivered

* More New Jersey news

* Send us a news tip

* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts

* Follow us on YouTube

Submit a tip or story idea to Eyewitness News

Have a breaking news tip or an idea for a story we should cover? Send it to Eyewitness News using the form below. If attaching a video or photo, terms of use apply.