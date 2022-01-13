N.J. students building Habitat for Humanity home on grounds of high school

ROXBURY, N.J. (WABC) -- A group of New Jersey students is taking part in building a home for Habitat for Humanity on the grounds of their high school.Students in Roxbury High School's Structural Design and Fabrication course are partnering with Morris Habitat for Humanity to build a home.It's believed to be the first time a school has undertaken such a project in the state.The home will be constructed in two parts and, when it's nearly finished, will be taken to its permanent location in a nearby neighborhood.Construction began during the 2019-2020 school year, but progress was hampered by the coronavirus pandemic.Right now, students are working installing siding on the outside of the house and plumbing on the inside.----------