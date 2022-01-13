N.J. students building Habitat for Humanity home on grounds of high school

ROXBURY, N.J. (WABC) -- A group of New Jersey students is taking part in building a home for Habitat for Humanity on the grounds of their high school.
Students in Roxbury High School's Structural Design and Fabrication course are partnering with Morris Habitat for Humanity to build a home.
It's believed to be the first time a school has undertaken such a project in the state.
The home will be constructed in two parts and, when it's nearly finished, will be taken to its permanent location in a nearby neighborhood.
Construction began during the 2019-2020 school year, but progress was hampered by the coronavirus pandemic.
Right now, students are working installing siding on the outside of the house and plumbing on the inside.
