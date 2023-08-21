The man who stabbed an EMT inside an ambulance is due back in court in New York City.

Man accused of stabbing EMT in ambulance due in court

NEW YORK (WABC) -- The man accused of stabbing an EMT inside of an ambulance on the Upper West Side last month is due back in court.

Rudy Garcia, 48, was charged with attempted murder and assault.

During his arraignment, prosecutors said he told police he thought he'd been kidnapped.

He also said he used a large kitchen knife which was hidden in his boot.

EMT Julia Fatum, 25, was released from the hospital a week after the attack, but her long road to recovery continues.

According to the FDNY, there have been 121 attacks on EMTs so far this year as of last month.

EMTs and paramedics are demanding the city add more safety measures like protective gear and help from the NYPD when they are in a bind.

"Our members are used as practice punching bags and we need more police presence with us on a lot of these calls," said Oren Barzilay, president of EMS Local 2507, which represents 4,100 FDNY EMTs.

