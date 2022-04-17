Russian Orthodox Church in Queens caught fire but no injuries were reported, Easter service resumed

An electrical fire started at St. George Russian Orthodox Church in Bayside, Queens early Easter morning.
FDNY responded and was able to get the fire under control and prevent the church from being damaged.
There were also no injuries reported from the fire.
According to a church official, the building did not have power after the fire, but service continued anyway.
Candles were lit to help light the service.
