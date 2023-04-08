Rutgers' unions to hold an all-member townhall Sunday to weigh possible strike

Union members representing more than 9,000 faculty and staff at Rutgers University could decide to go on strike at an all-member town hall meeting.

If the strike happens it will be the first in the university's history

NEWARK, New Jersey (WABC) -- Union members representing more than 9,000 faculty and staff at Rutgers University could decide to go on strike at an all-member town hall meeting on Sunday.

The union will be in negotiation talks throughout the weekend. The issues include equal pay for adjunct professors, job security and a living wage for graduate workers.

"We know if we did a work stoppage that would hurt students," said Todd Wolfson of Union AAUP-AFT. "We would do everything we can to support our students through this. We think in the long term what we're asking for will create much better learning conditions for our students."

The unions say that members have been working without a contract for 10 months now.

The general vice president for one of the unions says some progress has been made with Rutgers so far but that the needs of some of the most vulnerable workers still aren't being met.

The president of Rutgers says he is cautiously optimistic that a strike or other job action won't be called.

