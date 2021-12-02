Education

Rutgers-Newark residence hall renamed in honor of Ruth Bader Ginsburg

By Eyewitness News
EMBED <>More Videos

Rutgers-Newark building renamed in honor of Ruth Bader Ginsburg

NEWARK, New Jersey (WABC) -- A residence hall at the Rutgers University-Newark campus was renamed in honor of the late Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg.

Thursday's ribbon-cutting ceremony also included remarks from Justice Ginsburg's daughter, Jane Ginsburg.

The 17-story building on Washington Street was formerly the university's law school.

Ruth Bader Ginsburg taught at the Rutgers Law School in Newark from 1963 to 1972.



Also attending the event were Rutgers University President Jonathan Holloway, Mark Angelson, Chair of the Rutgers University Board of Governors; and Nancy Cantor, Chancellor of Rutgers University-Newark.

The celebration featured an afternoon symposium by the Women's Rights Law Reporter, where Ginsburg served as advisor.

ALSO READ | President Biden to make at-home rapid tests free in new COVID plan
EMBED More News Videos

Derick Waller reports that President Biden is rolling out a winter coronavirus strategy that includes making at-home rapid tests free.



----------
* More New Jersey news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
educationnewarkruth bader ginsburgrutgers university
Copyright © 2021 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
TOP STORIES
COVID Updates: Global cases up 11% last week, omicron risk high
31 CityMDs temporarily close, NY opens more COVID testing sites
Eric Adams to be sworn in as NYC mayor after Times Square ball drop
Son accused of shooting parents on Christmas in LI mansion
Why CDC doesn't require testing at end of isolation: Director
Tax season 2022: 3 changes to know about before filing your taxes
Mom: Amazon Alexa encouraged child to touch coin to exposed outlet
Show More
Queen Mary 2 cruise won't return to NY amid COVID concerns
NJ city implements mask mandate as COVID cases soar statewide
Which states are raising the minimum wage in 2022
AccuWeather: Damp start then mostly cloudy
Friendly family man's 50-year secret: He was fugitive, too
More TOP STORIES News