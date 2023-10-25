A student from Sacred Heart University has been charged in a crash from September that injured four other students.

19-year-old arrested, charged in crash near Sacred Heart University that injured 4 students

FAIRFIELD, Connecticut (WABC) -- A 19-year-old college student is facing charges for driving drunk and causing a crash that injured four other students.

Officials say Tyler Delk of South Orange, New Jersey was driving while under the influence of alcohol and was 10 times the legal limit.

The crash happened last month on Jefferson Street near the Sacred Heart campus in Fairfield, Connecticut.

Police say Delk was driving his 2018 Audi convertible more than 85 miles per hour when he crashed into an Uber occupied by four female SHU students.

All four of the students were injured.

Delk is charged with driving under the influence, reckless driving, five counts of assault in the second degree with a motor vehicle and five counts of reckless endangerment.

He was released after posting $250,000 bond.

