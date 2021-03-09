New Jersey police chief charged with misconduct over police escorts

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7ny.com/video/embed/?pid=10397808" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> CeFaan Kim says newly released bodycam footage shows the moment officers were shot at by a gunman in a Brooklyn apartment Sunday night.

SADDLE BROOK, New Jersey (WABC) -- A police chief in New Jersey is facing a string of criminal charges accusing him of alleged misconduct over police escorts.Saddle Brook Police Chief Robert Kugler was charged on Monday with conspiracy in the second degree, official misconduct in the second degree and corruption of public resources in the third degree.Investigators say Kugler allegedly ordered on-duty police officers to act as police escorts for his private funeral home business between January 2019 and August 2020.They say the 59-year-old used official police vehicles to escort funeral processions to cemeteries both within and outside of Saddle Brook.In addition, officials say Kugler Funeral Home did not reimburse the town for the escorts.The Bergen County Prosecutor's Office has taken over supervision of day-to-day operations of the Saddle Brook Police Department.----------