Saks Fifth Avenue makes bid to open luxury casino

This comes after the state recently opened up the application process for three licenses to open a casino in the downstate area.

NEW YORK CITY (WABC) -- An iconic New York City store is making a bid to open up a casino.

According to the New York Times, Saks Fifth Avenue says it would convert the top three floors of its flagship store into a casino.

This project would cover about 200,000 square feet of the luxury department store, the New York Times reported.

There are several proposed locations, like Times Square, Hudson Yards, and the area around Citi Field.

