salmonella

CDC links new salmonella outbreak to salami sticks sold at Trader Joe's

States with reported cases include California, Illinois, New York and New Jersey.
By Alex Meier
EMBED <>More Videos

What is salmonella?

WASHINGTON -- Federal health officials announced Saturday that at least 20 people in eight states were sickened in a salmonella outbreak linked to cured meat.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention warned businesses and consumers not to eat, sell or serve Citterio-brand Premium Italian-Style Salame Sticks. The product is sold at Trader Joe's and may be found at other grocery stores across the country.

"Do not eat Citterio brand Premium Italian-Style Salame Sticks," the CDC warned, as the cured meat was linked to a salmonella outbreak.

CDC



The CDC said eight out of nine people interviewed about their illnesses had reported eating or maybe eating Citterio salami sticks. Of the 20 reported illnesses, three required hospitalization.

States with reported cases are California, Illinois, Kansas, Michigan, Minnesota, New Jersey, New York and Virginia.



Health officials said anyone who has Salame Sticks at home should throw them away and wash containers that may have touched the meat.

Investigators are working to determine if other food products were contaminated.

MORE: If you don't know where your onions came from, throw them away to prevent salmonella, CDC says
EMBED More News Videos

A salmonella outbreak that has sickened more than 600 people in 37 states has been linked to various types of imported onions, CDC says.



Fratelli Beretta's Italian-style meats, including its pre-packaged salamis, were linked to a summer salmonella outbreak that sickened 36 across 17 states.

More recently, a food safety alert posted earlier this week has linked onions to more than 650 salmonella cases and nearly 130 related hospitalizations.

"Throw away any unlabeled onions at home. Do not eat, sell, or serve red, white, or yellow onions imported from Mexico and distributed U.S.-wide by ProSource Inc," the CDC warned in a tweet.



An estimated 1.35 million salmonella cases occur annually in the US, with about 420 deaths, according to the CDC. Infection usually happens by eating foods contaminated with animal feces.

Symptoms include diarrhea, fever and stomach cramps. More vulnerable populations may experience more severe illnesses that require medical treatment or hospitalization, according to the CDC.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
health & fitnesscdcoutbreaku.s. & worldsalmonella
Copyright © 2021 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
SALMONELLA
Onions recalled due to salmonella outbreak in 37 states
Deli meats linked to multi-state salmonella outbreaks
Nearly 60,000 pounds of chicken products recalled
Bagged carrots recalled due to salmonella risk
TOP STORIES
Murphy, Ciattarelli in dead heat for NJ governor's race
Election Day 2021: Results for New York & New Jersey
Eric Adams elected mayor of New York City
GOP declares victory as apparent red wave sweeps Long Island
Election 2021: Close race for NJ governor, NYC chooses a new mayor
Stamford elects 1st woman mayor, defeating former Mets manager
Man arrested in Arizona after NY mother, daughter found murdered
Show More
Ex-Raiders WR Ruggs was driving 156 mph before crash: Prosecutors
NYC-run sites to offer kids vaccinations starting Thursday
NYPD cruiser crashes after shots fired at officers
Packers QB Aaron Rodgers tests positive for COVID-19: ESPN
AccuWeather: Mostly sunny and cool
More TOP STORIES News