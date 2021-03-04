Society

Lawsuit filed against GoFundMe creator who raised money for San Diego Starbucks barista

SAN DIEGO -- A woman has filed a lawsuit against an Orange County man who created a GoFundMe campaign that raised tens of thousands of dollars for a Starbucks barista who refused to serve her because she wasn't wearing a mask.

Last year, Amber Lynn Gilles posted a picture of the barista, Lenin Guitierrez, on Facebook and accused him of discrimination for refusing to serve her at the San Diego Starbucks.

"Meet lenen from Starbucks who refused to serve me cause I'm not wearing a mask. Next time I will wait for cops and bring a medical exemption," Gilles' post read.

Matt Cowan saw the post, felt bad for Lenin and set up a GoFundMe page for him, which ended up generating more than $100,000 in donations for the young barista.

Starbucks customer who wouldn't wear mask wants half of $100K donated to San Diego barista
EMBED More News Videos

A woman says she is entitled to half of the $100,000 donated to a Starbucks barista in San Diego who refused to serve her because she wasn't wearing a mask.



It's that GoFundMe page which is at the center of a new lawsuit filed by Gilles against Cowan and his company, alleging he used her pictures to make a profit.

"There is an invasion of privacy aspect here as well and it's defamatory and money was raised by him," said Michael Harrington, Gilles' attorney.

Cowan said everything was done in a "philanthropic sense," adding that he used publicly available information to set up the GoFundMe page.

The suit alleges that Gilles received death threats. Now, she wants a trial and money for lost work, damages and lawyer fees.

Both parties have started GoFundMe pages for their defense. As of Thursday afternoon, Cowan had raised over $16,000, while Gilles had raised about $6,000.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
societysan diegosan diego countyface maskstarbuckscoronaviruslawsuitgofundme
Copyright © 2021 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
8 hurt when van crashes car into outdoor dining area, plows into scaffolding
Serial pickpocket thief caught on camera in NYC
LIVE | Cuomo likely to be stripped of emergency powers today
Police search for more victims after college student charged with rape
Fake heiress who scammed NYC elite speaks out after prison release
Man devastated by COVID gets rare double lung transplant
Stimulus check updates: Dems trim jobless benefits, Senate debates COVID relief bill
Show More
Woman fatally struck by hit-and-run driver in Queens
Burlington plans to open 100 new stores this year
What you can expect inside movie theaters finally reopening today
COVID Vaccine Updates: 2 million now vaccinated daily in U.S.
NJ administers 1st doses of Johnson & Johnson COVID vaccine
More TOP STORIES News