Feast of San Gennaro ending Sunday

The Feast of San Gennaro in Little Italy ends Saturday.

LITTLE ITALY, Manhattan (WABC) -- Sunday is the last chance to get your fill of the Feast of San Gennaro.

The famed street fair in Little Italy is coming to a close with the annual Meatball Eating Contest, held at 1 p.m.

This is the 96th year for San Gennaro. It returned in limited capacity in 2021, but 202 was the first fully in-person feast in three years.

MORE NEWS: CDC warns rare condition in kids could rise this fall

----------

* Get Eyewitness News Delivered

* More Manhattan news

* Send us a news tip

* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts

* Follow us on YouTube

Submit a tip or story idea to Eyewitness News

Have a breaking news tip or an idea for a story we should cover? Send it to Eyewitness News using the form below. If attaching a video or photo, terms of use apply.