Sandy Hook 10 years later: What has changed and what hasn't

NEW YORK (WABC) -- We are marking 10 years since the tragic Sandy Hook Elementary School massacre and taking a look at what has changed -- and what hasn't -- in the past decade.

Six educators and 20 students were killed. They were only 6 or 7 years old at the time.

Their families have been left with grief and pain -- but also a purpose to fight on their children's behalf to help prevent future mass shootings.

In this Eyewitness News special, we will talk to parents and lawmakers about their efforts to tighten gun laws, how schools across the country have changed and how Americans' views on guns are different now.

Watch the special here or wherever you stream ABC7 New York on Wednesday at 10 a.m., 1 p.m. and 8 p.m.

Sitting down with a survivor

Jordan Gomes was in gym class when the shooting happened. She is in college now and told Kemberly Richardson all about the day that forever changed her life.

Sandy Hook Promise Foundation

The Sandy Hook Promise was founded by the families of those killed and its mission is to prevent gun violence.

Josh Einiger has more on the nonprofit that is saving lives.

Parents speak out, fight for change

Ten years later, they've come so far and accomplished so much, yet parents Mark Barden and Nicole Hockley acknowledge they still have far to go and so much to do.

Joe Torres sat down with the pair who have vowed not to be deterred and pledged to turn their grief into activism.

One-on-one with Sen. Chris Murphy

Sen. Chris Murphy made an impassioned plea on the floor of the Senate immediately after the school shooting in Uvalde, Texas.

Murphy was a congressman 10 years ago during the Sandy Hook shooting and is now a senator. He has made fighting gun violence his life's work.

He spoke to Bill Ritter about the state of gun control in America.

Survivors look back while looking forward

The children who were killed 10 years ago would have been on the verge of starting adulthood today.

There were dozens of kids who survived and as they go through high school now, the memories of what happened are still vivid a decade later.

ABC News' Martha Raddatz sat down with four survivors who looked back while looking ahead to the future.

