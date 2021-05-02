College student from Bronx missing from Buffalo State

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7ny.com/video/embed/?pid=10568091" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Police say it happened at a hotel in Brooklyn when a belligerent man randomly walked into the lobby.

BUFFALO, New York (WABC) -- Police and family are searching for a missing SUNY Buffalo State College student from the Bronx who has been missing for more than a week.Saniyya Dennis, 19, was last seen on video at 11:02 p.m. April 24 inside her residence hall on campus.Roughly 2 hours and 19 minutes, her cell phone pinged a tower near Niagara Falls State Park, about 17 miles away.Officials believe she may have taken the bus there and that's where Dennis's family was searching for her on Saturday."I can't leave if I didn't look at every inch of this park. I just think time is of the essence. When it happens like this, this is a very time-sensitive matter," Dennis' father, Calvin Byrd, said.Police say there is no evidence of foul play at this time."Since that day no cell phone or electronic activity, no financial activity, no other communication with family or friends," Chief of University Police Peter Carey said.Dennis's sister says her family not hearing from Saniyya is odd."When she comes to visit my mother in the city she always lets her know when she's running late, lets her know who she will be with or what time she expects to be home," Keyora Dennis said.Saniyya's uncle says he plans to head from the Bronx to Buffalo next week."This is a terrifying moment for my whole family," Michael Dennis said.The family is now offering a $10,000 reward for information leading them to find Saniyya.Dennis is described as 5 feet 3 inches tall, approximately 125 pounds, and with black hair and brown eyes.Anyone with information about Dennis's whereabouts is asked to contact Buffalo State's University Police Department at (716) 878-6333 or police@buffalostate.edu.Information can also be shared through the University Police anonymous tip line at (716) 878-3166.