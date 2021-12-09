MTA bans alcohol on LIRR, Metro-North trains for SantaCon this weekend

Revelers hoping to start the party early or keep it going on the way home are out of luck.
The MTA is banning alcohol on Long Island Rail Road and Metro-North trains and platforms from 4 a.m. Saturday until noon on Sunday.
Extra MTA cops will be on hand at Penn Station and Grand Central Terminal to take away any alcohol and issue summonses.
"There may be riders coming back to the train for the first time since the start of the pandemic," said MTA Police Chief Joseph McGrann. "It is important we do everything we can to maintain orderly travel so that everyone can enjoy their holiday plans by getting to their destinations smoothly and on time."
This year's Santa Con bar crawl starts at 11 a.m. Saturday at 40th Street and Broadway.
Organizers are telling participants to obey the city's vaccine requirements.
The annual event was canceled last year due to the pandemic.
