SantaCon is back this weekend and the Mornings @ 10 team weighs in on the popular event in New York City.

SantaCon 2023: Festive pub crawl returns to New York City this weekend

NEW YORK (WABC) -- It's the most wonderful time of the year for New Yorkers to dress up like Santa and have some drinks as SantaCon returns to New York City this weekend.

The annual pub crawl brings thousands of festively dressed people to Midtown and the East Village.

The alcohol-centric event begins at 10 a.m. Saturday and is scheduled to go until 8 p.m.

New Jersey Transit and the MTA are imposing a beverage ban throughout the weekend.

The MTA says there will be strict enforcement on all Metro North and Long Island Rail Road trains from 4 a.m. Saturday through noon on Sunday.

Drinks are also prohibited on train platforms.

FILE - A man dressed in a holiday theme costume enters a taxi during SantaCon, Saturday, Dec. 13, 2014, in New York. AP Photo/John Minchillo

NJ Transit says drink containers of any kind will be banned from buses, trains and the light rail over the next two Saturdays.

More cops than usual will be patrolling trains to make sure no one ends up on the naughty list.

In the last decade alone, organizers have raised over $900,000 for charity through SantaCon.

