Man arrested after attempted kidnapping of 3-year-old girl in the Bronx

By Eyewitness News
VIDEO: Man attempts to kidnap 3-year-old girl in the Bronx

SCHUYLERVILLE, Bronx (WABC) -- A man has been arrested and charged after attempted to kidnap a 3-year-old girl in the Bronx on Monday.

Police say 27-year-old Santiago Salcedo grabbed the little girl, who was walking with her grandmother, at the intersection of Baisley Avenue and East Tremont Avenue around 1:20 p.m.

They say Salcedo attempted to run away with the girl until good Samaritans intervened.

The suspect put the child down and then fled the scene.

Salcedo was arrested and charged with kidnapping, attempted kidnapping, unlawful imprisonment and endangering the welfare of a child.


