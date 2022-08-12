  • Full Story
Fans of "Sex and the City" can rent Sarah Jessica Parker's Hamptons beach cottage for a 2-night stay

29 minutes ago
AMAGANSETT, Long Island (WABC) -- "Sex and the City" fans have a chance to step into Sarah Jessica Parker's stylish shoes by renting her Hamptons beach house.

The cottage is being offered for a two night stay on Booking.com.

Two guests will get the chance to stay there for $19.98 a night.

The price is a nod to the year Parker began her role as Carrie Bradshaw.

And just like that, you can dress like her too.

The house will be stocked with a closet full of shoes designed by Parker herself.

