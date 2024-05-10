Bronx Night Market provides a true taste of the borough

THROGGS NECK, Bronx (WABC) -- If you want to get a true taste of one of New York City's boroughs, just go to its night market.

Saturday at Lou Gehrig Plaza it's your chance to attend the Bronx Night Market.

It's all a part of the ongoing "Bronx Week" festivities.

Eyewitness News Anchor Pedro Rivera visited the Throggs Neck section to try some of the food out and meet the chefs at the "Bankers Breakfast" on Friday morning.

Chef El-Amin, of Soul Fusion showed off their amazing food.

Also, Maria Bido, of Mia's Cocina, showed off her cuisine as well. She said it is festivals and street markets like Bronx Night Market that connect her with her customers as she does not operate out of a brick-and-mortar location.

She brings Puerto Rican flavor and culture to her dishes. The "stars of the show" on her menu this weekend are beef, chicken, cheese empanadas, a traditional dinner plate: Arroz con gandules, pulled pork, yucca and garlic sauce, fried plantain chips, bacalaitos (cod fish fritter), and alcapurrias (banana fritters).

You can learn more about Bronx Week here: https://www.ilovethebronx.com/bronx-week

