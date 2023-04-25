The suit was made famous by John Travolta's role in 'Saturday Night Fever' and was auctioned off at Julien's for $260,000.

John Travolta's famous 'Saturday Night Fever' suit sold at auction for over $200K

BEVERLY HILLS, California -- One of the most recognizable costumes in movie history was sold at auction on Monday.

John Travolta's famous white suit from 'Saturday Night Fever' went for $260,000.

Julien's Auctions and Turner Classic Movies (TCM) hosted the auction, "Hollywood: Classics & Contemporary" in Beverly Hills.

The auction listing described it as "one of the most iconic costumes in the history of cinema."

Other auction items included Harrison Ford's machete from 'Indiana Jones and the Temple of Doom,' and Michael J. Fox's hoverboard from 1989's 'Back to the Future 2'.

