Prosecutors are asking the judge to impose eight consecutive life sentences, plus an additional 260 years, for Sayfullo Saipov, a man they call a proud murderer inspired by ISIS. Derick Waller has details.

Sayfullo Saipov to be sentenced in bike path terror attack that killed 8 in 2017

NEW YORK (WABC) -- The man convicted in the 2017 terrorist truck attack that killed eight people is set to be sentenced on Wednesday.

Sayfullo Saipov, a 35-year-old Uzbekistan native and one-time Paterson resident, was convicted on 28 counts earlier this year, including eight counts of murder.

On Halloween in 2017, Saipov drove a rented truck across the George Washington Bridge and down the West Side before he intentionally veered onto the Hudson River bike path and murdered those people, many of them tourists from Argentina, Belgium and Germany.

Among the 18 others injured in Saipov's attack, one woman had to have her legs amputated. Another victim suffered brain hemorrhaging, many have scars for life.

The carnage came to an end when a police officer shot Saipov.

In March, a jury deadlocked on whether to impose the death penalty.

It needed to have been a unanimous decision and it's been decades since any jury has imposed the death penalty in New York. Instead, Saipov will serve a minimum life sentence.

Prosecutors are asking Judge Vernon Broderick to impose eight consecutive life sentences, plus an additional 260 years, for a man they call a proud murderer inspired by ISIS.

There are no cameras allowed inside federal court, but those sitting in court can expect to hear upwards of 30 victim impact statements from people injured and from people who lost their loved ones.

