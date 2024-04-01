Suspects steal valuables from Sayville home before shooting man twice

SAYVILLE, SUFFOLK COUNTY (WABC) -- A man is recovering after being shot during a home invasion in Sayville.

Authorities say the burglary happened just before midnight on Sunday.

Two masked men entered the home on Greenbrier Lane where several people were gathering, police say.

The suspects stole valuables like cell phones, jewelry, and cash.

Police say that as the suspects made their getaway, they ran into a man trying to enter the home.

The suspects shot the man twice. He is expected to recover.

Police are looking for the two men responsible for the home invasion and shooting. No arrests have been made.

----------

* More Long Island news

* Send us a news tip

* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts

* Follow us on YouTube

Submit a tip or story idea to Eyewitness News

Have a breaking news tip or an idea for a story we should cover? Send it to Eyewitness News using the form below. If attaching a video or photo, terms of use apply.