BROWNSVILLE, Brooklyn (WABC) -- Firefighters responded to the scene of a scaffolding collapse in Brooklyn on Saturday.Crews responded to a parapet wall collapse on38 Belmont Avenue in Brownville just before noon.Immediate neighboring buildings were evacuated out of an abundance of caution.Initial assessment reveals no structural integrity concerns.The fire department reported there are no injuries.----------