7 students from Mill Neck Manor School for the Deaf on bus involved in crash

MILL NECK, Long Island (WABC) -- Police say a school bus with seven kids on board was involved in a crash on Thursday morning.

The accident happened on Frost Mill Road just after 9 a.m.

The students are from Mill Neck Manor School for the Deaf and are being evaluated.

Brookville police say the injuries are minor.

It is not yet clear what caused the accident.

