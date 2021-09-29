Witnesses say 2 teens crash school bus into parked cars in Brooklyn

The incident was reported at 63 Montauk Avenue on Wednesday afternoon.
One of the drivers of the parked cars was getting into their vehicle at the time of the wreck.
That driver was able to walk away from the wreck on his own.
The suspects got away from the scene and police are still trying to piece together what happened.
Few other details were released.
ALSO READ | Equity Report: Racial gaps in health insurance in New York City
----------
* More Brooklyn news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube
Submit a News Tip