Witnesses say 2 teens crash school bus into parked cars in Brooklyn

EMBED <>More Videos

Witnesses say 2 teens crash school bus into parked cars in NYC

CYPRESS HILLS, Brooklyn (WABC) -- Witnesses say two teenagers stole a school bus in Canarsie and took it on a joyride before crashing into at least four parked cars.

The incident was reported at 63 Montauk Avenue on Wednesday afternoon.

One of the drivers of the parked cars was getting into their vehicle at the time of the wreck.



That driver was able to walk away from the wreck on his own.

The suspects got away from the scene and police are still trying to piece together what happened.

Few other details were released.

ALSO READ | Equity Report: Racial gaps in health insurance in New York City
EMBED More News Videos

COVID-19 doesn't discriminate against who gets sick, but some some groups have been hit harder. And they're the most likely not to have insurance.



----------
* More Brooklyn news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube
Submit a News Tip
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
cypress hillsbrooklynnew york citycar crashbus crashstolen cardriver
Copyright © 2021 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
TOP STORIES
2 students slashed outside high school in the Bronx
What Brian Laundrie was doing after he returned to FL without Petito
Woman killed while exiting car; Driver hit at least 10 vehicles: PD
NYC vaccine mandate survives another ahead of school deadline
LI school district faces bus shortage after company cancels contract
COVID-19 outbreaks impact schools in Toms River and Passaic Co.
Vaccine mandate for NY health care workers faces legal challenges
Show More
Rikers conditions so bad, no bail in non-violent cases: Manhattan DA
Couple gets married on US-Canadian border due to COVID restrictions
'It's pretty scary': 3 wounded when gunfire erupts on NYC street
Climate change fueling mosquito explosion in NYC, experts say
AccuWeather: Clouds, sun and breezy
More TOP STORIES News