Indiana school bus driver charged with letting students drive the bus

EMBED </>More Videos

A bus driver was charged with letting students drive the bus.

Eyewitness News
VALPARAISO, Indiana (WABC) --
A school bus driver in Indiana is facing charges for allegedly letting some students drive the bus.

Police say 27-year-old Joandrea McAttee turned the wheel over to three kids, ages 11, 13 and 17.

They say she allowed the children to drive the bus short distances while other students watched it happen.

The bus company fired the driver, saying her behavior was completely unacceptable.

When she stopped by to pick up her final check, authorities arrested her. She is charged with felony neglect.

----------
* Follow us on YouTube
* More local news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
bus driverstudents
(Copyright ©2018 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
4 shot while attending outdoor party in Hempstead
NYC security plans, street closures for UN General Assembly
Police investigating deadly Brooklyn motorcycle accident
New Trump proposal would make it harder for immigrants to get green cards
Bill Cosby returns to court for sentencing Monday, faces up to 30 years
Woman charged with stabbing 3 babies, 2 adults at birthing center
Yankees clinch playoff spot, earn AL wild card after walk-off win over Orioles
Teen fatally shot while playing basketball at Brooklyn playground
Show More
Family of man who died at Stop and Shop calls for store boycott
$14k raised for soldier after home robbed during Florence relief mission
Kavanaugh accuser agrees to testify before Senate panel
$18M worth of cocaine found inside boxes of donated bananas
Police: Bicyclist killed by driver impaired by drugs on Long Island
More News