School bus slams into sidewalk scaffolding, tree in Manhattan

KIPS BAY, Manhattan (WABC) -- A school bus slammed into sidewalk scaffolding and a tree in Manhattan Wednesday morning.
It happened around 10 a.m. on First Avenue near 36th Street in Kips Bay.
Video from Citizen App showed the smashed front end of the bus, but at this point, it does not appear any students were on board.
It is unclear at this point if there were any injuries.
The circumstances of the crash are unknown, and the cause is under investigation.
