School safety agent slashed at Soundview, Bronx school

By Eyewitness News
SOUNDVIEW, Bronx (WABC) -- A school safety agent was slashed at a Bronx school Thursday morning.

The 55-year-old agent was attacked inside P.S. 69 Journey Prep School at 560 Thieriot Avenue in the Soundview section just before 8 a.m.

"An intruder who is, attempting to enter a school, according to preliminary information, attempted to assault a teacher. A heroic act by a school safety agent prevented it from taking place. She was slashed by the individual and that individual will be brought to justice. This is unacceptable," Mayor Eric Adams said during an event Thursday morning to announce the expansion of gifted and talented programs citywide.



The agent was taken to Jacobi Medical Center with non-life-threatening injuries. A teacher also suffered an injury to his arm.



A suspect, in his 20s, was taken into custody.

It is not yet known what led to the slashing.

