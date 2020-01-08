Science

Wolf moon: 1st full moon of 2020 accompanied by lunar eclipse

2020's first full moon will be extra special!

The so-called "wolf moon" will illuminate the sky the night of Jan. 10 and will be accompanied by a lunar eclipse, according to AccuWeather.

This will be a penumbral lunar eclipse, meaning the moon will enter the earth's outer shadow but will miss its darker inner shadow. The moon will appear darker, but the changes are subtle.

The wolf moon eclipse will be visible in Europe, Australia, Asia and Africa.

Every month has special names to describe the full moon. The names originate from Native American folklore, according to AccuWeather, and the most widely used name for January's moon is the "wolf moon." That's because wolves tend to howl more often in the winter.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
scienceaccuweathermooneclipseu.s. & worldaccuweather
Copyright © 2020 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle 'stepping back' from royal duties
Woman randomly attacked after exiting NYC subway station
Dulos murder: Husband in court, warrant mentions human grave
Pit bull attacks 1-year-old boy, good Samaritan in NY: Police
Garbage truck crashes into LI home, injuring 1 person
Snow squalls explained: What you need to know
AccuWeather: Arctic front bringing wind, snow squalls
Show More
Americans waste enough food to feed everyone in France, feds say
MTA pulls newest subway cars over ongoing door problems
Trump says Iran appears to be 'standing down' after strike
Iran plane crash kills 176 on flight headed to Ukraine
LIVE | Cuomo delivers State of the State speech in Albany
More TOP STORIES News