nasa

Help NASA name the Mars 2020 rover

NASA is asking for your help, to help it pick the name for its next Mars rover.

The agency originally received 28,000 pitches, coming from US students ranging from kindergarten to high school.

Volunteer judges whittled those entries down to nine final names: endurance, tenacity, promise, perseverance, vision, clarity, ingenuity, fortitude and courage.

There is currently an online poll where you can vote for your favorite.

Those votes will help NASA pick the winning name, which will be announced on March 15.

You can vote on NASA's website. The poll will remain open until January 27
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
sciencecontestsnasamarsu.s. & world
Copyright © 2020 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
NASA
SpaceX completes astronaut escape test ahead of first mission: VIDEO
NASA welcomes 11 new astronauts into its ranks
NASA graduate inspires LI students at her elementary school
High school student discovers new planet
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Man dead, woman critically injured in Park Slope fire
Man shot in back during Bronx robbery
Residents of NYC building left without heat, hot water for weeks
AccuWeather: Temperatures rise above average Wednesday
Harvey Weinstein trial set to open in New York City
Teen struck by driver after getting off school bus in NJ
Senate approves impeachment trial rules, rejecting witnesses
Show More
Woman randomly punched in head outside Prospect Park
NYPD officer struck, injured by car during traffic stop in NYC
Elderly woman violently attacked, robbed in Brooklyn
Metro-North train crashes into tractor-trailer in Rockland County
Man fatally shot in front of home in Queens
More TOP STORIES News