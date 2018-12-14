<iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7ny.com/video/embed/?pid=4898228" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe>

Comet 46P/Wirtanen will be the 10th-closest comet to Earth in modern times and should be visible to the naked eye. AccuWeather explains what to expect. (Stuart Atkinson, Kendal via AccuWeather)