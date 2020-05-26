How to watch Saturday's NASA/SpaceX launch from Kennedy Space Center

Here's everything to know about watching the historic event.
When is the NASA/SpaceX launch on Saturday, May 30?
Weather permitting, NASA astronauts Robert Behnken and Douglas Hurley will fly on SpaceX's Crew Dragon spacecraft, lifting off on a Falcon 9 rocket at 3:22 p.m. ET on Saturday, May 30, from Launch Complex 39A in Florida.
If SpaceX doesn't launch Saturday, its next attempt would be Sunday.
Where to watch the NASA/Space X Dragon launch
Saturday's launch will air live on this station's website.
NASA will also offer live coverage of the launch on NASA TV.
Other things to know about Saturday's launch
- Hurley, 53, a retired Marine, and Behnken, 49, an Air Force colonel, will spend one to four months aboard the orbiting lab, currently down to a three-man, half-size crew. They'll lend a hand with experiments and possibly spacewalks, before ending their mission with an Atlantic splashdown, a scene not seen for a half-century.
- While trumpeting the return of astronaut launches, NASA is urging spectators to stay away because of the pandemic. But beaches near Kennedy are now open, and the local sheriff is welcoming visitors even though inside the space center, the number of guests will be severely limited. Among the exceptions: both astronaut wives - who have flown in space themselves - and their young sons.
- It will be just the fifth time NASA astronauts strap into a spanking new U.S. space system for liftoff - following Mercury, Gemini, Apollo and shuttle. NASA owned and operated all those spacecraft, built by contractors to NASA's precise specifications. The commercial crew program, by contrast, calls for private businesses to handle and own it all, with input and oversight by NASA.
- The cosmic-size shift to private companies allows NASA to zero in on deep space travel. The space agency is busting to return astronauts to the moon by 2024 under orders from the White House, a deadline looking increasingly unlikely even as three newly chosen commercial teams rush to develop lunar landers. Mars also beckons.
The Associated Press contributed to this report.