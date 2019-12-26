Science

Solar eclipse creates 'ring of fire' in sky over parts of Asia Dec. 26

Skywatchers in the eastern hemisphere were treated to a post-Christmas solar eclipse.

The eclipse was visible from southern India and Pakistan all the way over to Indonesia on Dec. 26, according to Accuweather.

This, however, is not a typical eclipse! The moon will be too far away to completely block out the sun, creating what appears to be a ring of fire in the sky. This is called an annular eclipse.

Just like in the case of a total eclipse, onlookers must make sure to view the event with protective eyewear.

In July, a total solar eclipse was visible in parts of Chile and Argentina.

After 2017's total eclipse, many Americans are wondering when we might be able to catch one again. The next total solar eclipse in the U.S. won't cut all the way across the country like the last one, but it will pass through several states, including Texas, Illinois, New York and Maine. It will make its journey on April 8, 2024.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
sciencesolar eclipseaccuweatheraccuweather
Copyright © 2019 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
2 men sitting in car injured in drive-by shooting in Astoria
Woman, 2 kids found on sidewalk near Boston garage die
Lindsey Vonn goes social with P.K. Subban marriage proposal
Search for driver who fatally struck man on Christmas in Queens
Whoops! Car becomes stuck in pedestrian lane of NYC bridge
Writer of 'Friends' theme song dies
AccuWeather: Possible clouds and drizzle
Show More
Four anti-Semitic crimes reported in NYC in two days
Cherry Hill Mall enforcing parental escort policy Thursday
2 boys rescued from thin ice in Queens
Fire tears through Long Island firehouse, destroying 3 trucks
Caffeine may offset holiday weight gain, study says
More TOP STORIES News