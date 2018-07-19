SHARKS

Dangerous sharks: These are the three species to look out for

EMBED </>More Videos

Any shark six feet or longer could potentially pose a threat to a human. These are three of the species to look out for, according to AccuWeather. (AP Photo/Schalk van Zuydam)

When it comes to sharks, the general rule is that any species six feet or longer can pose a real threat to humans. While dozens of different shark species meet that size guideline, these are three of the most dangerous shark species, according to AccuWeather:

  • Great white sharks can grow to be up to 20 feet long, making them the largest predatory shark.
  • Tiger sharks can grow to be up to 17 feet long and have a reputation for eating everything.
  • Bull sharks can grow up to be 12 feet long. Though they are on the relatively smaller side, they are especially dangerous because they are known to be aggressive and often live close to the shore.
Related Topics:
scienceu.s. & worldaccuweatherwild animalssharksanimalssummerbeaches
SHARKS
Cape Cod shark attack victim ID'd as Westchester man
Swimmer suffers puncture wounds in Cape Cod shark attack
WATCH: Divers free 20-foot whale shark trapped in rope
Swimmers, surfers flee water as shark devours seal
Video: Great white shark feasts on dead whale
More sharks
SCIENCE
NASA launches spacecraft to sun to get closest view yet
Parts of old Tappan Zee Bridge to be used for marine habitat
TDIH: Armstrong becomes 1st man to walk on the moon
Explore global culture, marine wildlife without leaving NYC this summer
This aquarium wants to let you dive into a tank of bull sharks
More Science
Top Stories
Several injured when tractor-trailer crashes into 9 cars
Fact check: Mexico travel advisory not linked to 8 Cancun murders
Mollie Tibbetts' family releases statement
Hurricane Lane barrels towards land as Category 4 storm
1 dead, 4 hurt when minivan and truck collide in Valley Stream
Woman groped, pushed down stairs at Brooklyn subway station
Staten Island loses to Honolulu 10-0 in the Little League World Series
8 Rutgers football players charged with credit card scheme
Show More
Woman, child dead after AC unit malfunctions at motel
Family rescued from LI home after tree crashes onto it
CT daycare owner accused of leaving 6 children unattended
Ohio State suspends coach Urban Meyer for mishandling domestic abuse case
Singer Gretchen Wilson arrested at Connecticut airport
More News