Man rides up on scooter, knocks woman down, sexually abuses her in Brooklyn

It happened on March 31 at 2:10 a.m. on Church Avenue in East Flatbush.
Video shows the man riding up on a scooter next to the 59-year-old victim and slapping her in the face, knocking her to the ground.
Moments after knocking her into the street, the man rides back, and that's when police say he ripped off her pants and sexually abused her.
Then, the man took off along Church Avenue.
The victim refused medical attention at the scene.
Anyone with information in regard to this incident is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).
