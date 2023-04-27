Sculpture honoring rapper Heavy D unveiled in Mount Vernon

MOUNT VERNON, New York (WABC) -- The Mount Vernon community will unveil a new sculpture that captures the legacy of an influential musician who found his voice in New York.

Jamaican-born rapper Heavy D moved to Mount Vernon with his family when he was younger and discovered rap early on.

On Thursday Brooklyn-based artist Eto Otitgbe was joined by Heavy D's family and Mayor Shawyn Patterson-Howard to unveil his sculpture in celebration of the 50th anniversary of hip-hop and the rapper's influence on the genre.

Otitgbe titled his work "Peaceful Journey" after one of Heavy D's songs that the artist said, "offers a thoughtful and complex picture of the lives of Black and Brown people (living) in places like Mount Vernon, the Bronx or Los Angeles."

The sculpture will be installed at 42 Broad Street, the latest luxury high-rise to achieve Passive Housing pre-certification in Mount Vernon.

"I wanted to pay homage to the Mount Vernon community that had such an important place in hip-hop with this work of art," Otitigbe said.

