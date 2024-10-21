Sean Combs faces rape allegations alongside unnamed celebrities in new lawsuits

A new batch of civil lawsuits accuses Sean Combs of drugging and sexually assaulting seven more alleged victims, including one who says she was 13 at the time.

Sean "Diddy" Combs allegedly "drugged and raped a 13-year-old girl at a house party," according to a new civil lawsuit, one of seven filed by plaintiffs' attorneys Tony Buzbee and Andrew van Arsdale on Sunday night against the music mogul.

The alleged victim said she was 13 when she tried to get into the Video Music Awards at Radio City Music Hall on Sept. 7, 2000. A limo driver told her that "Combs liked younger girls and said she 'fit what Diddy was looking for,'" according to her lawsuit.

She said she was not granted entry to the awards show, but she was extended an invitation to an after-party, where she said she was given a spiked drink. She claims she found a bedroom in which she could lie down; Combs and others allegedly came in behind her.

The then-teenager, who is not identified by name in her civil suit, said two figures referred to as Celebrity A and Celebrity B were present.

Celebrity A is said to have "held her down and vaginally raped her while Combs and Celebrity B, a female, watched," the lawsuit said.

"After the male celebrity finished, Combs then vaginally raped Plaintiff while the Celebrity A and Celebrity B watched," it continued.

Combs is currently behind bars, and has been charged with racketeering, sex trafficking by force and transportation to engage in prostitution, according to an indictment that was unsealed last month. The rapper has pleaded not guilty to the charges.

His legal team did not address the new allegations directly, but pointed ABC News to a Sunday night filing in Combs' criminal case that said "prospective witnesses and their lawyers have made numerous inflammatory extrajudicial statements aimed at assassinating Mr. Combs's character in the press."

The filing took aim at the civil lawsuit plaintiffs' attorneys, who, it said, "have made shockingly prejudicial and false allegations of sexual assault and abuse of minors."

Combs has previously criticized New York prosecutors for not identifying the alleged victims they used to build a case against him, arguing that the lack of knowledge prevents him from adequately preparing for his defense in his upcoming criminal trial. The request to disclose their identities was declined by federal prosecutors last week.

One of the other civil suits filed Sunday involves a 17-year-old boy, who was allegedly drugged and sexually assaulted during a hotel party in New York City.

The unidentified man claimed he was recruited to attend a party Combs hosted in 2022. He said he attended because he was aspiring to break into the music business.

"Combs assured Doe that he could make him a star," the lawsuit said. The man said he was offered a drink and soon began feeling strange.

"He felt dizzy, weak, and confused, far beyond what he would expect from having consumed a single drink. It became clear to him that something was wrong. He realized later he had been drugged," the lawsuit said.

According to the lawsuit, Combs groped the alleged victim's genitals "for an extended period of time, trying to get him aroused."

In another civil suit, a man alleged he was drugged and repeatedly sexually assaulted by Combs and several others, including the unidentified Celebrity A.

The man, a personal trainer, said he met Combs through an unnamed fashion designer friend and was invited to an exclusive awards show after-party in Los Angeles, hosted by Combs.

"Combs approached Plaintiff, removed his pants, and began performing non-consensual oral sex onto him. Combs then directed Plaintiff to perform oral sex on another individual in the room, known as Celebrity A. Due to the haze of the drug he had been clandestinely served, Plaintiff could not resist Combs' coercion and ordering. He felt trapped inside of his own body," the lawsuit said.

In a separate lawsuit, a New York man said he was 21 and working for a private security firm when Combs assaulted him during an industry party at a music studio in Harlem.

His suit said Combs offered him a drink, which he declined, but Combs insisted.

"When do you get to drink with a millionaire?" Combs allegedly said. "Combs moved closer and, without warning or consent, reached into Plaintiff's pants and grabbed Plaintiff's penis and genitals," the lawsuit said.

According to the lawsuit, the "Plaintiff tried to resist, but Combs forcefully continued and told him to 'take it easy' and 'let it kick in,' implying that the alcohol or another substance would relax Plaintiff and make him more compliant."

"Mr. Combs and his legal team have full confidence in the facts, their legal defenses, and the integrity of the judicial process," Combs' legal team said in a previous statement in response to his criminal charges. It continued: "In court, the truth will prevail: that Mr. Combs has never sexually assaulted anyone -- adult or minor, man or woman."